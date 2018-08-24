Warning over conman operating in East Dunbartonshire

Police are warning people in East Dunbartonshire to be on their guard - particularly vulnerable residents - from a conman trying to trick his way into homes.

Officers say they are investigating complaints of a man attempting to gain entry to homes by pretending he is an emergency worker from the water board.

He has been telling residents he needs to gain access to the main water supply. He then asks householders to turn on their taps, distracting them, while he tries to make off with what he can.

A police spokesperson said: “We are advising people not to let anyone into their home without proper identification and checking with the utilities company if it is not a scheduled appointment.”