Residents in the Mosshead area of Bearsden are warned to be vigilant over fly-tippers in the area.

Rubbish has been dumped into Kilmardinny Loch over the past week.

A local man said he saw a white Ford van drive to the bottom of Mosshead Road which comes to a dead end and then fly tip rubbish into the loch. People are urged to get in touch with either local police or East Dunbartonshire Council.