Warning to residents after suspicious van at Bishopbriggs

Police have issued a warning to residents after a suspicious white van was reported roaming around Bishopbriggs.

The van was seen at around noon on Sunday in Solway Road, near Bishopbriggs Academy, and was reported to police by a member of the public.

Officers have said they have issued advice to the resident and are now carrying out enquiries.

Residents of the area have been expressing their concern on social media, with many claiming the van has been seen suspiciously pulling up at driveways.

If anyone sees the vehicle, they are being asked to call Kirkintilloch police on 101.

Meanwhile, officers have also arrested a number of people in connection with drugs offences. Over the past few weeks, eight males, aged between 16 and 49 years, have been reported to the procurator fiscal for allegedly being in possession of both Class A and B substances.