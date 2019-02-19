Water work to close Station Road at Bearsden for five weeks

A section of Station Road in Bearsden will shut for five weeks as Scottish Water begins essential work next month to upgrade its water network infrastructure.

Following survey work which was carried out in September of last year, the improvement work is set to begin on Monday, March 4 and will involve around £180,000 worth of upgrades to approximately 500 metres of pipework on Station Road.

Work will be carried out by Scottish Water’s contractor Clancy Docwra and is expected to take five weeks to complete.

A section of Station Road will be closed between the road’s junction with Drummore Road and Chesters Road, stretching to a point on Station Road half way along Colquhoun Park.

Temporary road traffic management has been agreed in liaison with the council. Road users are asked to follow local diversions via Kinfauns Drive and Canniesburn Road, and Chesters Road, Thorn Road and Drymen Road.

Ruaridh MacGregor, Scottish Water’s corporate affairs regional manager, said: “This upgrade work to our water infrastructure in Bearsden will ensure our customers can continue to enjoy clear, fresh drinking water. We’d like to thank the community in advance for their patience and understanding.”