Waterside residents protest as East Dunbartonshire councillors confirm siting of new special school in village

Waterside residents staged protests outside East Dunbartonshire Council’s headquarters on the evening members finalised a decision to build a special needs school in the village.

During a meeting of the full council on Thursday, November 15, members confirmed their decision to build a new special school in the village, as a replacement for Campsie View and Merkland Schools which are earmarked for closure.

Residents watched from the public gallery after protesting against the decision as the site is on the village’s only park, which also contains a high-quality grass football pitch. “Save our park” was their chant of choice.

One villager commented: “If we lose this park, we will have nothing left. It is our only open area. We have a really good football pitch which is used by two local clubs, and they might have to shut down if this goes ahead.”

Several Waterside residents also said that although they are strongly opposed to the choice of site, they are in favour of building a new school.

It was clear which way the councillors would vote. If they failed to approve the site the entire school project would be derailed, coming under a five-year moratorium.

Waterside is part of Ward 7 – Kirkintilloch East and North and Twechar – and area representatives Stewart MacDonald (Labour) and John Jamieson (SNP) both spoke against the decision, calling for an extension to find another location.

Councillor Macdonald claimed members had not been told about the moratorium on holding another school consultation when they voted in March, and spoke about the fears of Waterside residents, which included loss of village identity and green space. The football pitch is a valued local amenity, which was recently upgraded to an excellent standard at the council’s expense.

Councillor Jamieson said: “This is the most undemocratic process for a major project I have seen in my 11 years as a councillor.”

After the meeting joint council leader Vaughan Moody said: “In March this year we agreed to carry out a consultation to improve support for children with Additional Support Needs in East Dunbartonshire and to replace Campsie View School and Merkland School with a new build specialist school to meet

our future needs.

“Tonight, Council considered the consultation report and agreed to proceed with the proposal so we will now forward our report to the Scottish Government for consideration.”

Consultation documents was sent out to over 400 stakeholders and five public meetings were also held, including in Waterside, and pupils in both Merkland and Campsie View schools were asked for their views.

Joint Council Leader Andrew Polson added: “Responses from our school communities were overwhelmingly in support of the proposal, with comments emphasising the need for a new school to fully meet the needs of our area. Whilst concerns have been raised about the impact of the proposed new school in the Waterside community, we are committed to ensuring that the impact will be positive and the new school and wider development of the Waterside site will provide additional facilities for the community to access.”

Education Scotland reviewed the consultation process and found the council’s behaviour was appropriate. Their full report is available on the East Dunbartonshire Council website.

Scottish ministers now have two months to decide whether to call in the council’s decision for review. The Scottish Government will accept representations from the public during the first three weeks of this period.

Neil McGrory , Local Democracy Reporting Service

EAST DUNBARTONSHIRE: Protests over park

WATERSIDE residents staged protests outside East Dunbartonshire Council’s headquarters on the evening members finalised a decision to build a special needs school in the village.

During a meeting of the full council on Thursday, November 15, members confirmed their decision to build a new special school in the village, as a replacement for Campsie View and Merkland Schools which are earmarked for closure.

Residents watched from the public gallery after protesting against the decision as the site is on the village’s only park, which also contains a high-quality grass football pitch. “Save our park” was their chant of choice.

One villager commented: “If we lose this park, we will have nothing left. It is our only open area. We have a really good football pitch which is used by two local clubs, and they might have to shut down if this goes ahead.”

Several Waterside residents also said that although they are strongly opposed to the choice of site, they are in favour of building a new school.

It was clear which way the councillors would vote. If they failed to approve the site the entire school project would be derailed, coming under a five-year moratorium.

Waterside is part of Ward 7 – Kirkintilloch East and North and Twechar – and area representatives Stewart MacDonald (Labour) and John Jamieson (SNP) both spoke against the decision, calling for an extension to find another location.

Councillor Macdonald claimed members had not been told about the moratorium on holding another school consultation when they voted in March, and spoke about the fears of Waterside residents, which included loss of village identity and green space. The football pitch is a valued local amenity, which was recently upgraded to an excellent standard at the council’s expense.

Councillor Jamieson said: “This is the most undemocratic process for a major project I have seen in my 11 years as a councillor.”

After the meeting joint council leader Vaughan Moody said: “In March this year we agreed to carry out a consultation to improve support for children with Additional Support Needs in East Dunbartonshire and to replace Campsie View School and Merkland School with a new build specialist school to meet

our future needs.

“Tonight, Council considered the consultation report and agreed to proceed with the proposal so we will now forward our report to the Scottish Government for consideration.”

Consultation documents was sent out to over 400 stakeholders and five public meetings were also held, including in Waterside, and pupils in both Merkland and Campsie View schools were asked for their views.

Joint Council Leader Andrew Polson added: “Responses from our school communities were overwhelmingly in support of the proposal, with comments emphasising the need for a new school to fully meet the needs of our area. Whilst concerns have been raised about the impact of the proposed new school in the Waterside community, we are committed to ensuring that the impact will be positive and the new school and wider development of the Waterside site will provide additional facilities for the community to access.”

Education Scotland reviewed the consultation process and found the council’s behaviour was appropriate. Their full report is available on the East Dunbartonshire Council website.

Scottish ministers now have two months to decide whether to call in the council’s decision for review. The Scottish Government will accept representations from the public during the first three weeks of this period.

Neil McGrory , Local Democracy Reporting Service