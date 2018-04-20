Waterside villagers send ‘love and prayers’ to devastated family of tragic Jennifer

Villagers at Waterside in Kirkintilloch have expressed their shock and sadness over the death this week of a young woman who had just moved to the area.

The body of Jennifer Morgan (33) was discovered by her primary school age daughter in the back garden of their home at Alexander Place on Wednesday afternoon. She is believed to have died of stab wounds.

The two had only moved to the village three weeks before her death to start a new life.

The local community council’s social media site has been inundated with posts from residents expressing their shock over Jennifer’s death and sending sympathy to her family and friends.

Waterside Community Council posted on their Facebook page: “Everyone in the village will by now have heard that there has been a family tragedy in Alexander Place, for which no words of sympathy for those personally affected can lessen the pain.

“Nevertheless, all our thoughts are with you”.

One resident posted: “So so sad. Thinking of a heartbroken family tonight. Love and prayers to all.”

Another added: “Horrific for the poor child.”

Jennifer’s sister Laura said that the two had moved to Waterside for “a quiet life”.

A neighbour in the village said: “For an 11-year-old girl to see her mum like that is horrible.”

Laura told the Daily Record: “Jennifer and I were just one of the same. She was bubbly and always up for a laugh.

“She just loved life. She was a normal girl who just wanted a quiet life and never caused any trouble.”

Forensic officers in white suits could still be seen searching the back of the flat yesterday.

It has been reported that Jennifer called the police minutes before being found dead.

Last night (Wednesday), police removed a vehicle from a street in Maryhill in connection with the incident.

Officers said yesterday a 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with Jennifer’s death and another man, aged 32, has also been arrested in connection with the incident.