Waterside villagers step up campaign to save football pitch

A group of villagers held a community event to protest against a council decision to build on top of their local football park.

Residents of Waterside village in Kirkintilloch are campaigning over plans to replace the village sports facility by building a special needs school on the site.

Campaigner Cordelia Lily said: “There was a great turnout for the football protest match event, with Rosebank United fielding teams for the first match, and former players joining members of the community to make up teams for the second.

“There was a buoyant feel to a brilliant sunny afternoon, with older players wanting so much to help ensure their successors for generations to come will be able to enjoy football, healthy sport, the green outdoors and all the good things about Waterside that they were lucky enough to benefit from in their youths.”

Residents, players and representatives from local clubs Rosebank United and Waterside Amateurs turned out in force last Sunday to play in the protest event and show solidarity for the ‘Save our Park’ campaign being waged by Waterside Community Council and others.

They are trying to convince East Dunbartonshire Council to find an alternative site for the proposed new ASN school.

A spokesperson for Waterside Community Council added: “Of course we support the need for a new school, but the loss of our playing field would damage community and sporting life irrevocably.

“This would take away what might otherwise be the last open green space around – a space that also keeps us a village.”