Storm Ciara damage.

Storm Ciara: 11 of the most shocking photos of the damage/flooding left in its wake

Storm Ciara is battering the UK, causing travel disruption and flooding in its wake.

Here are some of the most striking images of the damage Storm Ciara has caused across the country.

Network Rail working at Kirkstall Bridge where the railway line is flooded following Storm Ciara.

1. Kirkstall Bridge, Leeds

Bruce Rollinson
JPIMedia Resell
The Water of Leith burst its banks in Edinburgh as rainwater from across the city poured into it.

2. Water of Leith

Hal Osler
User (UGC)
Waves batter the coastline at Stokes Bay near Portsmouth.

3. Stokes Bay

Chris Moorhouse
JPIMedia Resell
Storm Ciara is pulling down trees across the UK, like this one in a residential area of Wigan. Photo: Victoria Gregson.

4. Fallen tree in Wigan

PA
PA (Press Association)
