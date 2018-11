East Dunbartonshire Council is currently carrying out a review of taxi fares in the area.

Consultation is taking place with taxi operators/reps until November 30, with members of the public to be consulted on any proposals in the New Year.

Written representations on the existing fares and charges structure can be sent to Karen Donnelly, East Dunbartonshire Council, 12 Strathkelvin Place, Kirkintilloch, G66 1TJ or by e-mail to taxiconsultation@eastdunbarton.gov.uk by 30 November 2018.