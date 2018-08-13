What’s your favourite East Dunbartonshire pub?

Local MP Jo Swinson is asking people across East Dunbartonshire to nominate their favourite pub for a chance to enter it into the inaugural Parliamentary Pub of the Year Competition.

The annual competition gives all MPs the opportunity to enter one pub in their local area for consideration for the title of Parliamentary Pub of the Year.

Jo is calling on local people to have their say.

She will nominate for the award the pub in East Dunbartonshire that receives the most votes.

Jo said: “Pubs are part of the fabric of British culture, and East Dunbartonshire is home to many fine establishments.

“As well as the role they play in our communities, pubs are an important part of our economy.

“The beer and pub industry in the UK is worth over £20 billion and employs almost one million people.

“I’m asking local people to tell me about their favourite pub and what makes it special.

“I will then nominate an East Dunbartonshire pub for the Parliamentary Pub of the Year award.”

Nominations should be sent to jo.swinson.mp@parliament.uk by 5pm on 31st August, with the name and address of the pub, along with a description (no more than 50 words) of why that pub is ‘great at what they do’.

This can include anything from the range of beer and food on offer, contributions to the local community, or even great music or sports nights.