Police charged a woman with drink driving after a incident at Bishopbriggs last night (Tuesday, September 4).

The motorist was arrested for the alleged offence by police at Hilton Road in the town.

East Dunbartonshire police warned of the consequences of driving whilst over the limit.

In a tweet, police said: “She is now facing a court appearance, losing her licence and the impact of that on her life. The consequences of drink driving are huge.....”