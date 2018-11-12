Woman critical after being hit by at least one car at busy Bearsden Road junction

A woman is in a critical condition after being struck by at least one car at a busy junction at Bearsden Road.

The 55-year-old was standing behind her parked car on Saturday evening (November 10) when the accident happened.

She suffered serious injuries when a silver Vauxhall Vectra car and a blue Hyundai vehicle were in collision at the junction of Bearsden Road and Fulton Street in the Temple area of Glasgow.

The cars veered towards the pedestrian and she was knocked down by at least one of them.

The woman was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where staff have described her condition as “critical”.

The 74-year-old female driver of the Hyundai was taken by ambulance to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary as precaution.

The driver of the Vectra, a 54-year-old man, was not injured.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident and any driver who may have dash cams.

Sergeant Kenneth Canavan, Greater Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: “Fulton Street at Bearsden Road is a busy traffic light controlled junction and I would appeal to anyone who saw the crash happen, and who has not already been spoken to by police, to come forward.

“I am also keen to hear from any drivers who were in the area, maybe waiting at the nearby chip shop or at the Shell petrol station, who may have dash cams.

Their footage may assist our investigation greatly.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the Road Policing Unit in Glasgow via 101. Please quote incident number 4026 of the 10th November when calling.”