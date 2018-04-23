Woman sexually assaulted near Westerton train station in East Dunbartonshire

Police are appealing for information following a sexual assault on a 25 year-old woman on the canal path near Westerton train station in the afternoon.

The woman was walking from the station along the path near to Rotherwood Avenue around noon when a man appeared from behind some bushes and sexually assaulted her.

The woman managed to get away but was left traumatised after the incident.

The man is described as wearing all dark clothing and had a local accent.

Detective Sergeant Stephen McGrath of Govan Police Office, said: “This was a terrifying attack which has left the young woman extremely shaken.

“We are appealing to anyone who uses this canal path and may have information that can help us in our enquiries to come forward and contact us.

“It is used widely by dog walkers, cyclists, runners and pedestrians. We would ask you to think back, have you seen anyone acting suspiciously in this area, either on Thursday 19 April or in the weeks leading up to it? We urge you to let us know.”

Anyone with information should contact police via 101, quoting incident number 1470 of Thursday 19 April 2018. Alternatively you can contact CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.