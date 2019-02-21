Work begins in March for three months on council’s Lenzie Station improvement project

Construction begins on the Lenzie Station Improvement Project on Monday, March 4 – with temporary traffic lights in operation for three months.

Phased works are expected to take 12 weeks and East Dunbartonshire Council says they will include: Upgraded traffic signals, retaining right-hand turning facility; improved pedestrian crossings; retention of short-term parking bays to improve access to local shops; footpath improvements with retained kerb heights; improved lighting; high-quality materials and enhanced street furniture; improved accessibility to the rail station, better parking facilities and bus stop upgrade, with real-time information.

Funding for the project, according to the council, has been secured through planning gain from housebuilders involved in the Woodilee development, with additional support from SPT and Abellio ScotRail.

In addition, funding from Transport Scotland, through the Sustrans Community Links programme has enabled improvements for people walking and cycling.

A council spokesperson said that “following a comprehensive procurement process”, the construction contract has been awarded to RJ McLeod, with Capita appointed as project manager for the works - supported by Sweco as principal designer.

There will be short-term disruption during construction and people have been asked to ensure they park considerately.

Proposals to improve the public space around the railway station and adjacent shops were developed following extensive engagement undertaken by East Dunbartonshire Council and Sustrans Scotland through the Lenzie Street Design Project.

The council said that consultation ran between September 2016 and June 2017 and looked at ways to help ease traffic and access issues - including engagement events, feedback sessions, a dedicated website and a detailed parking study - involving residents, businesses, groups and organisations.

Councillor Billy Hendry, Convener of Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets, said: “I am pleased that work will begin soon on the Lenzie Station Improvement Project.

“The aim is to improve accessibility to local facilities and enhance the public space, making it feel safer and look better.

“It has been a challenge for the team to balance the needs of residents, businesses, customers, rail users and more, but it has culminated in a scheme which we believe will help to address long-standing issues.

“I’m particularly pleased about the short-term parking ? helping to support local businesses and services.”

Councillor Hendry added: “Unfortunately, Lenzie Station’s main car park is not owned by the Council so we have limited influence in implementing changes there, but we are working with Abellio ScotRail and other partners to make it easier for people to move between different forms of transport in the area.”

Dave Keane, Sustrans Scotland’s Community Links Manager, said: “We are pleased to have been involved with this project, first through the work of our Street Design team with the local community and now as a funding partner through Community Links.

“These improvements will realise the aspirations of the community by creating a place that is accessible and pleasant to spend time in.”

SPT Vice Chair Alan Moir said: “SPT is delighted to support the Lenzie Station Improvement Project. The works planned will deliver a much-improved transport hub and public space, making it more appealing to everyone in the area.”

There will be no road closures, but temporary traffic lights will be in use.