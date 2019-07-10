Work halted on Kirkintilloch housing development because of planning issue

Work was halted last week on a new housing development on the site of the former Broomhill hospital at Kirkintilloch after CALA failed to submit information to the planning authority.

Property developers CALA were given the go-ahead late last year by East Dunbartonshire Council to build 163 homes, 45 of which will be social housing.

One local man told the Herald that the construction has been halted for some reason but no one knew why.

East Dunbartonshire Council would only confirm that the stoppage related to a planning issue.

Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive of Place, Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets, said: “Information relating to a number of the pre-commencement

conditions attached to the planning consent at the former Broomhill hospital site had not been submitted to the the Planning Authority for

consideration.

“Works were voluntarily halted by CALA Homes until the Planning Authority was content for works to re-start last week.”