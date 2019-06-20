Works begins on new council housing at Bearsden

Work has begun on a new affordable housing development on behalf of East Dunbartonshire Council.

A total of 27 units will be built at Allander Leisure Centre Road in Bearsden, supporting East Dunbartonshire Council’s Local Housing Strategy to deliver a high priority and cost efficient contribution to local supply housing.

The finished development, which is expected to complete in the summer of 2020, will contain a combination of houses, apartments and cottage flats, all designed to meet local housing needs.

The development, constructed by Cruden Building, will encompass high-quality homes with a modern design, enhancing comfort and incorporating energy efficient components.

Gordon Lee, Partnering and Procurement Director for Cruden Building, said: “We are pleased to start work on this exciting project for East Dunbartonshire Council. All of the homes will be eco-friendly; ensuring residents benefit from warmer homes with fewer carbon emissions and are more economical to run.

“As with all of our developments, we will work closely with the Council to bring benefits to the wider East Dunbartonshire community. We will provide a number of initiatives on the project including jobs, work placements and training opportunities for people within the local area.”

Councillor Billy Hendry, Convener of the Council’s Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets Committee, said: “This is a much anticipated development in Bearsden which will increase the stock of council housing in the area at a time when the demand for affordable homes continues to grow.

“The addition of 27 high quality council houses will help meet the needs of local people who are finding it difficult to get onto the housing ladder.

“The wider community will also benefit from this development in terms of work and training opportunities which it brings to the area. We are delighted to see work getting underway.”