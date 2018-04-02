Young artists brush up well to take prize

Two budding young artists have triumphed in an annual national drawing competition run by leading Scottish playwright and artist John Byrne.

Alastair Donaghey, a first-year pupil at Lenzie Academy and Connor MacDonald, in second year pupil at Kirkintilloch High, were chosen as runners-up from the thousands of young hopeful who took part this year.

Mr Byrne, best known for writing The Slab Boys Trilogy of plays about working-class life in Scotland, said: “The talent this year has once again been outstanding, making my job as a judge very difficult.

“I’m encouraged by the standard of all the artwork submitted and I hope pupils across Scotland will continue to harness their artistic skills and love for drawing.”

The competition, which is run in partnership with Education Scotland, is open to all pupils from primary four through to third year.

The award ceremony took place at Paisley Museum and Art Gallery, where a special exhibition of competition entries are on display until Sunday, April 29.

John and the judges selected 30 young artists as runners up and they each received a certificate specially designed by John.

Gayle Gorman, Education Scotland Chief Executive, said: “As we celebrate the Year of Young People, I’m delighted that such a large number of pupils took part in the drawing competition.

“Education Scotland is delighted to be involved in the competition as it offers pupils, across Scotland, the opportunity to showcase their drawing skills and creativity.

“Congratulations to all the winners and those who took part.”

The competition took place at the University of Strathclyde.