Your chance to quiz ScotRail boss over train service at public meeting in Milngavie

Commuters will have the chance to quiz a ScotRail boss about the “unacceptable” local train service at a public meeting next month.

East Dunbartonshire MP Jo Swinson is organising the evening event to be held in Milngavie Primary School hall on Monday, April 15. An exact time has still to be issued.

This comes after ScotRail published its Remedial Plan on Friday. Ms Swinson said it suggested updates to the timetable at Milngavie and signalling at Westerton would improve performance.

However, according to the MP, these improvements will not come into force for many month.

Milngavie station is the worst in ScotRail’s network for trains arriving late.

The MP said: “We are all deeply frustrated by ScotRail’s endless failings, including consistently late trains to Milngavie, as well as Westerton, Bearsden and Hillfoot stations being skipped.

“ScotRail’s Remedial Plan should have been their last chance to take serious action and turn things around. Instead, their plans are unlikely to show improvements for many months. They mention hiring new staff, but these have not been recruited yet. They admit they will not be out of breach of contract until 2020.

“The people of East Dunbartonshire deserve better. That is why I am organising a public meeting with Alex Hynes, managing director of ScotRail on Monday, April 15, to give local people the chance to raise concerns about the unacceptable train service directly with the ScotRail boss.”