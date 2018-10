Police investigating a serious sexual assault on a teenage girl in Bishopbriggs last night (Monday, October 22) have arrested a 17-year-old male.

The youth is in custody after the incident involving the 16-year-old girl, officers confirmed to the Herald this morning.

Police were called out to the Greenhill area of the town around 7.35pm, according to reports.

Woodfield Avenue was taped off by the force as officers stopped people from entering the park there.