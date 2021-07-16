Here’s how to cool your house down during hot weather - and common mistakes to avoid

It’s hotting up outdoors, but if you’re inside and struggling to keep cool there are certain things you can do to make your room cooler (Photo: Shutterstock)

It's hotting up outdoors, but if you're inside and struggling to keep cool there are certain things you can do to make your room cooler.

From when to open and close your windows to what types of sheets to use, these are just some of the ways to cool down inside spaces and make the heat a little more bearable.

Close the curtains and windows

Although the first thing you might want to do on a warm and sunny day is to open the curtains and let some air in through the windows, this can sometimes make a room hotter.

If the temperature is hotter outside than inside, then you could just be letting warm air in.

However, if you do open the windows, try to do so in a way which will encourage a through draft. Opening a lower window from the cooler side of your house and an upper window from the hotter side can help, making sure that all doors and windows are open from one end of the house to the other in order to let the air easily move through.

During the night, the temperature tends to fall, so if it’s possible, open your bedroom window a little to let a cooling breeze in as you sleep.

Hanging a wet sheet in front of an open window can also help to bring the temperature in the room down.

Turn the lights off

Lights can emit extra heat that can make your room warmer, so if it’s not dark outside, turning them off can help to keep a room cooler.

Turn electrical appliances off

Similarly to light bulbs, electrical appliances radiate heat which can make an already warm room even hotter.

Unplug your phone, tv and other devices that may be radiating heat and don’t charge them overnight if you’re trying to keep cool as you sleep.

Use cotton or linen sheets

If your bedroom is warm and you’re finding it too hot to sleep, using cotton or linen sheets can help. This is because they are breathable fabrics and better at keeping you cool than materials such as polyester.

This also counts for clothes, so wearing a cotton or linen top and trouser will be cooler than heavier fabrics.

If you have time when changing your sheets, you can put them in the freezer for around 15 minutes beforehand, so they’ll feel cool when you get into bed.

Make sure you place your sheets in a plastic bag before putting them in the freezer to make sure nothing spills on them and that they remain clean.

Fan

A fan can be a good way of cooling a room down, and is a popular choice with many when the mercury rises.

Placing a bowl of iced water in front of the fan can also be an extra step in keeping a room cool. This will make the air feel cool as the ice evaporates.

Avoid things that can cause humidity

A hot shower, the washing machine and the dishwasher all produce steam which can cause humidity and make a room feel even warmer.