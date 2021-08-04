More than half of Gen Z don't know that the Eiffel Tower is in France - and can't place Germany on a map

The UK’s young adults need to swot up on their geography after research revealed more than half of Gen-Z were unaware the Eiffel Tower is in France.

Just 43 per cent of this age group were able to correctly highlight Germany on a map.

This fell to 37 per cent with Greece, 35 per cent for Switzerland - and 40 per cent for both Spain and France.

The survey of 2,000 UK adults found 49 per cent don’t think their knowledge of geography is very good.

But this figure rose to seven in 10 respondents aged 18-24 - who struggled to identify countries on a map and name where some of Europe’s most popular tourist attractions are located.

Despite being one of the world's most popular tourist attractions, with more than seven million visitors per year, 15 per cent of all respondents didn't know the Eiffel Tower is in France.

And more than half (52 per cent) of 18-24-year-olds got it wrong.

The research was carried out by private Covid test company Medicspot, whose spokesperson said: “As restrictions ease, more and more people are wanting to pick up their passport and leave the UK for some adventures abroad.

“Tourist attractions like the Colosseum in Rome and the Sagrada La Familia in Barcelona are popular with people of all ages, but some of the population could do with a tour guide or a book on Europe.”

Medicspot has now created an ‘incorrect map of Europe’ puzzle - with readers encouraged to see if they can spot the 10 mistakes.

The study also found the average UK adult has visited six different countries in Europe outside of the UK, with 41 per cent wanting to visit the continent this year.

However, more than a quarter (27 per cent) couldn’t place Germany on a map, while 26 per cent incorrectly located France.

And almost a third (30 per cent) couldn't point out Switzerland - with 24 per cent getting Spain wrong.

Just a quarter (23 per cent) correctly picked out Portugal on a map, while a fifth (19 per cent) correctly located Italy.

When it comes to famous landmarks and tourist hotspots, many need to do a bit of revision with more than a quarter (27 per cent) thinking La Sagrada Familia, Gaudi's unfinished masterpiece in Barcelona, is in either Italy or France.

Just 62 per cent aware that it is in Spain.

Two thirds correctly said the Parthenon is in Greece, however, 18-24-year-olds were more likely to think it was in Italy, Portugal or Spain.

And 40 per cent of respondents surveyed via OnePoll didn’t know the mountain range that straddles France and Spain is the Pyrenees.

As a result, half (49 per cent) admitted they would regularly get lost if it wasn't for maps on their phone, but this rises to 81 per cent of 18- to 24-year-olds.

