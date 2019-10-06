Ashfield hit six past Colony Park in Scottish Junior Cup

Ashfield hit Aberdeenshire side Colony Park for six in Inverurie on Saturday to storm into the third round of the Macron Scottish Junior Cup.

Despite only having 13 players available due to injury and illness, Ashfield swept aside their North Super Premier opponents with a devastating first-half display.

Brian Hepburn put them ahead and Ross McMahon added a second before further goals from Callum Graham and Ciaran Friel ended the game as a contest.

Colony Park pulled one back but in the second half Friel added another before Sean Doherty’s sixth completed the rout.