Campsie Black Watch boss Gerry Marley passes away

Tributes have been paid to Gerry Marley, the man behind Campsie Black Watch FC, who died earlier this week.

Before folding in 2017 the club had been one of the most famous amateur sides in Scotland with Gerry at the helm for more than 60 years.

Formed in 1943 the club won over 200 cups, including 11 Scottish Cup wins and 16 final appearances and when it celebrated its 70th birthday with a dinner at Hampden in 2013 ex players travelled from all over Europe for the occasion.

Black Watch took a year out in 2015 before returning as an amateur club rather than as an under-21 side.

But after one more season the decison was taken in 2017 to call it a day.

Over the years many Black Watch players went on to achieve success at a variety of levels in the game and Gerry was hugely respected and highly revered throughout the local area and the amateur footballing fraternity as a whole.

A tribute on Kirkintilloch Rob Roy's Facebook page read: "Condolences to the family and friends of Gerry Marley. 60 years at Campsie Black Watch a football name known all over the country. A sad loss for the communities of Campsie and Lennoxtown. Must have been a fair few black watch players who played for the Rob Roy though the decades. RIP."

Rossvale Juniors tweeted: "A fantastic man from a fantastic club who will be badly missed our thoughts are with everyone who knew Gerry."

And Campsie 21s said simply: "Thank you for everything RIP."

Youth Football Scotland described Gerry as "one of the true icons of Scottish grassroots football", adding: "Our thoughts & prayers are with his family, friends and the legions of former players who admired him so greatly."

Gerry's funeral will take place at St Paul’s RC Church, Cairnview Road, Milton of Campsie, on Christmas Eve at 10am.