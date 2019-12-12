Celtic call up Lenzie teenager Scott Robertson for possible Euro League debut in Cluj

A former player with Lenzie YFC is in line to make his Celtic debut in Thursday's Europa League clash with CFR Cluj in Romania.

18-year-old Scott Robertson has been included in the Hoops squad after boss Neil Lennon decided to rest some of his key players for what is effectively a dead rubber with the Scottish Champions having already won the group.

Although he has yet to make his full debut, the youngster was on the bench for recent games with Rennes and Ross County and played for the Parkhead side's Colts team in Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Cup matches with Queen's Park and Falkirk earlier in the season.

Former Millersneuk Primary and St Ninian's High School pupil Scott is Lenzie born and bred and played for Lenzie YFC from the age of five.

Lennon confirmed that Robertson and fellow youngster Karamoko Dembele are in the squad for the match, having left a number of top players at home following Sunday's Betfred Cuyp exertions and ahead of a tough December schedule.

Skipper Scott Brown was suspended anyway while Fraser Forster, Callum McGregor, Edouard Odsonne, Tom Rogic and Ryan Christie haven’t travelled,

While Celtic have already won the group, Cluj need a point to be sure of joining the Glasgow side in the last 32.