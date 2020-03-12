Champions League style girls football event planned for Lenzie Academy

A Champions League style girls’ under-15 football tournament is being planned for Lenzie Academy next month.

It’s hoped that the event will feature 12 teams from different Scottish local authorities who will play seven-a-side matches.

And as well as the action on the pitch, it’s also hoped to have workshops organised by the Show Racism the Red Card and a Q and A session with Glasgow City and Scotland star Leanne Crichton, who has agreed to be a guest speaker at the event.

Event organiser Steven McNeil said he hoped the festival, if it does go ahead given the current climate, would help raise awareness for girls participation in football/sport and build on profile achieved by the success of the Scotland National team in qualifying for the Women’s World Cup group stages last year.

He said: “I believe this event will promote inclusion, raise awareness and promote health and wellbeing. I propose to include a number of schools in the lower end of the SIMD map from East Dunbartonshire as well as other local authorities and believe that by doing so aim to contribute to closing the attainment gap.

“If the tournament goes ahead and is successful it creates a legacy for this type of event to happen each year, whether that is at Lenzie Academy or elsewhere.”

The tournament is due to take place over a full day on Tuesday, April 28.

As well as trophies for the winners and runners-up, there will also be medals for all participants and awards for the Player and Goalkeeper of the Tournament

As well as main sponsor Show Racism The Red Card, other sponsors include SATPE, Pe5, Nike, Lidl, Sainsbury’s, Nonnas Kitchen, Sprigg and Highland Spring.