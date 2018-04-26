Clydebank punish Rob Roy for not taking chances

Failure to convert their chances cost Rob Roy dear once again as they went down 3-1 at Clydebank on Monday night.

The Bankies started brightly and after two minutes keeper Michael McKinven brought off a magnificent double save to keep out efforts from John Cunningham.

However it wasn't long before the home side made their good start count and in the ninth minute Reece Pearson released Josh Watt whose cross was headed home by Cunningham.

Rob Roy responded immediately and, after Joe Slattery saw his header cleared over the bar by Ryan Deas, from the resultant corner an almighty stramash occurred with three goal attempts blocked by the Bankies defenders before Jamie Darroch cleared Watt’s attempt off the goal line and Gary Carroll’s follow up header was tipped over by keeper Marc Waters.

Boyle had a header saved and Carroll’s shot was blocked as the Roy increased the pressure before Mackie saw a shot creep past the post.

The pressure continued and Waters saved well from Carroll. But Rabs finally levelled on 22 minutes when Watt was brought down by Deas and Carroll coolly slotted the penalty low past Waters.

Ten minutes later Rob Roy had another penalty appeal when a Boyle header appeared to hit an arm but referee Gentles ignored the appeals.

Boyle was again unlucky with a header from a Mackie free-kick and just before the interval McCulloch had a header cleared off the line.

Bankies started the second half as they had the first and Darroch shot just wide from the edge of the box.

However the home side did regain the lead when, with Boyle and Danny O’Halloran pushing forward looking for offside, Cunningham broke through and slotted his shot low past McKinven.

The Roy were now playing against a strong wind but kept pressing for the equaliser through efforts from Watt and McCulloch.

However the game changed in the 62nd minute the referee deemed a McCulloch recovery tackle to be dangerous and issued a straight red card.

The Roy pushed O’Halloran forward into midfield and played on with a back three and the attacking policy looked to have paid off when Carroll shot home, but was flagged offside.

Watt and O’Halloran both had efforts cleared for corners and Boyle and Carroll both failed to get on the end of a good Gallacher corner.

A minute later Rob Roy were made to pay as, from a long clearance, Cunningham raced clear to slot past McKinven and complete his hat-trick.