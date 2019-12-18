Concerns raised over delays at Rob Roy FC

Work continues to build a new home ground for Scottish Juniors football club Kirkintilloch Rob Roy despite recent delays.

Although it had been hoped that the stadium featuring roofed seating, a VIP area, specially accessible section for wheelchair users and five-a-side pitches would begin construction during the summer, the project remains in the preliminary phases.

However, the club says a great deal of work is still being carried out behind the scenes.

Kirkintilloch Rob Roy president Neil Anderson said: “The club is working tirelessly to meet the challenges of the pre-start planning conditions, some of which require decisions from third parties. Once these decisions are taken we will be able to finalise the overall project costs.

“It is in the club’s best interests to get the green light for the project as soon as possible, as its current financial status in unsustainable.”

In an email to the Herald, James Black said he felt East Dunbartonshire Council was failing to support the club.

He wrote: “There is no urgency on the council’s part as meetings are weeks apart with little movement at each one .

“If they have no money to continue the project then they should tell Rob Roy.

“They have already reneged on helping to build phase two and three.

“They don’t seem bothered that the story you ran a few weeks ago that one of the oldest junior teams in Scotland could go bust .

Thomas Glen at EDC, responded saying: “This project is being led by Kirkintilloch Rob Roy. As with any other developer, the club has an obligation to fulfil its pre-start planning conditions to the satisfaction of the authority.

“Officers continue to await confirmation from the club and its representatives that these conditions have been discharged prior to any construction works commencing.

“As a contributing funder to the development, the council is awaiting final development costs and confirmation that the proposal remains affordable within the funding package available to the club.

“Council officers at a senior level continue to meet with representatives of the club on a regular basis to actively support the development of detailed proposals for the site in order they can make a start.”