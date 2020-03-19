Coronavirus crisis: Kirkintilloch Rob Roy boss Stewart Maxwell fears for clubs’ future

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7siyzk

The Rabs boss says the suspension of the sport until further notice has sent shockwaves through the whole football community - but acknowledges that the SFA has a duty of care to look after people’s health.

He said: “We’ve never been in this position before as a country.

“It’s going to have a massive impact on clubs.

“You’ve got players on professional contract, do these contracts become null and void?

“We’ve got six or seven signed up for next year, how does it work with their contracts? Would they have to be fully paid?

“I just think at this point smaller gatherings should have been kept going and see where it takes us, because it’s not peaked yet.

“I think they’ll stop the season, but then the problem is keeping players fine-tuned if you can’t play friendlies.

“If you’re fit and keeping yourself healthy you’re helping to fight off any viral infection and it’s also the inactivity of not doing anything.

“A lot of people are going to go into lockdown at some point, so you want to try to keep yourself as healthy and fit as you can be.

“You want to try and keep people as active as you can, not just for your body but for your mind as well.

“I just think that as a whole Scottish football will go into financial meltdown with this. It will be really, really difficult for a lot of clubs to recover and it’s about how the Government and the SFA and all the affiliated bodies come together with a package to keep clubs going.”