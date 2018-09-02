Craigmark 1 Rossvale 2: Vale maintain unbeaten league run

Rossvale moved into second place in the West Region Championship table with a 2-1 win at Craigmark Burntonians on Saturday.

The victory maintained Vale’s unbeaten record and leaves them three points behind leaders Rutherglen Glencairn with a game in hand.

Vale danger men Liam McGonigle and Gary Giffin came in for some tough treatment early on and one challenge on McGonigle resulted in a yellow card and a free-kick which Kirk Forbes blasted high over.

Gary McMenamin glanced a header just wide from another free-kick, taken by McGonigle.

But it was the home side who made the breakthrough when a long ball caught out the Vale defence and Scott Dempster ran on to fire past Jamie Donnelly.

McGonigle tried his luck from 25 yards, but his effort was eventually held by the keeper and the visitors went in at the break a goal down.

Whatever manager Gordon Moffat said to his troops at half-time certainly had the desired effect; within a minute of the restart they were level.

A long ball by Forbes found Jamie Hunter at the edge of the box and his first time touch into the six-yard box set up Chris Zok to sidefoot the ball into the corner of the net and carry on his great scoring run.

Gary McGrath saw a header sail over before Rossvale took the lead in the 54th minute with a terrific strike.

McGonigle cut in from the right across the Craigmark defence before firing an unstoppable shot past the keeper from 25 yards.

Rossvale were now in full control and more efforts came from Hunter and Zok, but the young Craigmark keeper showed great agility at times to keep the score down.

The home side continued to collect yellow cards and were eventually reduced to 10 men when one of their players was shown a second yellow, followed by a red.

McMenamin came close to adding to the visitors’ tally, heading over from a Giffin free-kick, but there was no further scoring.

This Saturday Rossvale are away again when they take on Neilston at the Brig O’Lea Stadium.