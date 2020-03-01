Cumnock 4 Kirkintilloch Rob Roy 0: Nightmare run goes on

Rob Roy suffered another disappointing day on Saturday as they went down to a heavy Premiership defeat at the hands of Cumnock.

Stewart Maxwell’s side suffered from a straight red card shown to Gary Carroll which forced them to play the second half a man short.

In freezing cold conditions and a swirling wind, both teams matched each other in the opening phases.

Carroll went close before Cumnock started several attacks that were dealt with confidently by the Roy defence.

In fact the opening quarter of an hour produced very little in terms of chances as both teams cancelled each other out.

However, in the 17th minute Cumnock went close when a good move down the left resulted in a goal line clearance by Michael McAnespie to keep the game goal less.

A Martin McBride free-kick went wide as the Rabs pressed for an opener and then on the half hour mark Jordan Currie-McLean shot over the bar after some good link up play in midfield.

Ewan MacPherson was fouled on the right and from the resultant free kick Michael Tuohy’s effort was just wide of Kieran Hughes’s post.

Cumnock responded and Greg Ferry had an effort from 35 yards that flew past Rob Roy keeper John Hutchison’s post.

The home side then made the break through a minute later. Scott Forrester was dispossessed in midfield, allowing Kyle Faulds to break down the right and his shot bounced off Hutchison and into the net.

The game then turned shortly before half-time when Carroll made a sliding tackle near the halfway line to win the ball from Craig McLeish but the follow through brought the Cumnock man down. Referee Birrell then produced a straight red card and the striker was sent off or an early bath.

After the break, Cumnock took full advantage of the extra man and dominated proceedings as the weather conditions deteriorated, leaving both the players and supporters very cold and wet.

A bouncing ball into the box was not dealt with by the Rob Roy defence, allowing Ryan Caddis a simple task to double the ‘Nock’s lead.

The game was becoming very scrappy and full of errors as both sides struggled in the conditions. It was from a goalkeeping slip by Hutchison that allowed substitute Alistair Miller to net Cumnock’s third before Ferry finished off the scoring with a crisp shot that flew past Hutchison.

Although home keeper Hughes had several poor clearances due to the swirling wind Rob Roy were never able to take advantage and ran out well beaten by their Ayrshire opponents.

Rob Roy failed to find the net for the fourth Premiership game in a row and this continuing lack of goals means the club remains rooted at the bottom of the table.

Sponsor Willie Johnstone nominated Danny O’Halloran for the Supporters’ Man of the Match Trophy, kindly donated by Roddy the Dog Walker.

Rob Roy: Hutchison, Walker, McAnespie, McBride, O’Halloran, Tuohy, Currie-Mclean, Forrester, Carroll, MacPherson, Cassells.

Report: Neil Anderson