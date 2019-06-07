Depute Provost praises Kirkintilloch and Bishopbriggs football teams on “spectacular achievement”

The depute provost of East Dunbartonshire praised three local football teams on recent successes before kicking off a meeting of the full council.

In his opening comments at the meeting Gary Pews, who was chairing the meeting in place of provost Alan Brown, highlighted the achievements of Bishopbriggs team Rossvale FC on securing promotion to the West Region Premiership; Kirkintilloch Rob Roy on qualifying for the West of Scotland Cup Final, giving them their first shot at the trophy in 56 years. The match vs Beith will be played tomorrow (Saturday, June 8).

Last but not least, the depute provost congratulated the Rob Roy Under 19s team who have won the Scottish Cup, which councillor Pews described as a “spectacular achievement”.

Coach Ian Ritchie had been invited to attend the meeting in the council’s Kirkintilloch headquarters and he showed the trophy to all those assembled, receiving applause from councillors and members of the public alike.