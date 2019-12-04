East Dunbartonshire’s Ruby (8) stars in Celtic FC Christmas charity video

Ruby Ford (8) hits the high notes in a video for Celtic FC’s Christmas charity single that’s gone viral with more than a million views.

The Bearsden youngster was one of 16 students from the Glasgow-based UKTheatreSchool who successfully auditioned to become a part of the children’s choir featuring on the club’s newly-released charity single – a reworded version of the festive song “We Three Kings”.

Ruby was kitted out in a Celtic strip as she and her fellow students sang under the direction of ‘choirmaster’, team manager Neil Lennon.

The student group spent the day at Glasgow’s Mitchell Theatre filming their part in the video which is part of Celtic’s annual fundraising initiative this year which will help local families who are facing poverty at Christmas.

The appeal will also support a number of initiatives working with refugee families who have come to Scotland, as well as assisting groups including Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity and Spirit Aid.

Ruby, a pupil at Glasgow Academy, described her Celtic video filming day as ‘loads of fun’ and added: “It was fantastic to meet the players and be in their Christmas advert. My dad had a great time being my chaperone too as he is a huge fan of the club.”

Ruby’s dad Andrew said: “It was an amazing experience for Ruby and for me and the fact that it was all for charity made it even better.”

UKTheatreSchool, based in Glasgow’s West Regent Street, has more than 700 children enroled in evening and weekend classes focused on the performing arts. The school has its own in-house casting agency which co-ordinated the students’ involvement in Celtic’s charity advert project. Over the years’ students have worked alongside other big name stars such as David Walliams, Nicole Kidman, Colin Firth, Rihanna, James McAvoy, Peter Mullen, Angelina Jolie and Halle Berry in a series of TV shows, movies and big-brand adverts.

UKTS principal Lizanne Lambie Thomson said: “For Ruby and our other students this was a great opportunity to be involved and see how a major full-scale music advert is produced. This invaluable experience helps them prepare if they want to pursue a career in the performing arts in the future.”

“This past year has been one of our busiest ever for our castings agency and already there are students signed up for some big productions which will be hitting the screens in 2020.