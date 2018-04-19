Fixture backlog piling up for frustrated Rob Roy boss

Kirkintilloch Rob Roy’s fixture backlog is continuing to pile up after they were hit by yet another postponement on Saturday.

Rabs’ Super League clash with Cumnock at Guy’s Meadow was called off just 30 minutes before kick-off.

The decision left Rabs - who have played just ONE league game this year - still with half their fixtures to complete and facing four games a week to catch up.

And to add insult to injury they have a free midweek this week with no game scheduled.

Rabs boss Stewart Maxwell said: “We had a pitch inspection in the morning and the referee that came out said ‘do a bit of work on it and it should be playable’.

“We got there, did the team talk, were just about to go out and the referee said it wasn’t playable.

“We had a wee debate about it because we thought it might have been playable, but he’s got a tough one because if somebody goes and breaks a leg or an ankle it comes back to him. It’s just galling that at this time of the year you’re still getting games called off.

“We’ve now got Girvan on Saturday, Arthurlie on the Monday, Clydebank on the Wednesday and Pollok on the Saturday and then it’s Monday, Wednesday, Saturday the following week.

“But we’ve got Pollok away to play and they don’t have a game on Wednesday night so why are we not playing them? I don’t understand that, especially as we’re into the middle of April and still have half a league season to play.”