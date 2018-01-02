Fixtures switches for Rob Roy and Rossvale

Junior sides Kirkintilloch Rob Roy and Rossvale have been given new fixtures for Saturday following last weekend's Scottish Junior Cup postponements.

Rob Roy had been due to play Cumnock at Guy's Meadow but the ground will now host Cumbernauld United's Scottish Junior Cup replay with Newtongrange Star, which was called off last week.

Instead Stewart Maxwell's side will travel south to play Super League newcomers Girvan.

Meanwhile Rossvale's match has also been changed because scheduled opponents East Kilbride Thistle have a rearranged Cup clash with Thorniewood United to play.

Vale will now travel to the Brig O'Lea Stadium to face Neilston.

Kick-offs on Saturday - weather permitting - will be at 1.45pm.