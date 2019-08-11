Former Bishopbriggs Academy pupil helps Scotland to international triumph

A former Bishopbriggs Academy pupil has helped Scotland strike gold at an international football tournament.

Ross Russell (25), a digital marketing modern apprentice with the East Dunbartonshire Council - was a key part of the Scotland National Cerebral Palsy (CP) Football Team which won the CP Football International Trophy ‘Ciutat de Barcelona’.

The midfielder/defender was delighted to help Scotland eclipse their third-place finish in the same tournament last year and now has his sights set on the World Cup.

Ross and his Scotland team-mates struck gold after games involving Italy, Northern Ireland, Catalonia and a regional team from south-west England.

He said: “The tournament couldn’t have gone any better for us. We scored over 25 goals and conceded zero in four games.

“The Spanish heat made it quite challenging, especially in the afternoon games, but the extra training sessions paid off.

“It was such a memorable moment when we got our hands on the trophy and received our gold medals.

“We have a very committed, hard-working group of players who are passionate about playing for their country.”

“Representing your country at any level is special. Every time I pull on the jersey it’s a proud moment.”

Ross’s achievement is all the more remarkable since he suffered a bad ankle injury in 2014 which required surgery and months of rehab.

But after recovering Ross - who had been playing for the Scotland CP team since 2007 - rejoined the team in November 2017 and has never looked back.

Joint Council Leader, Andrew Polson met Ross to congratulate him recently.

He said: “What an amazing achievement. I remember meeting Ross last year and hearing about his adventures with the team so I’m delighted he has kicked on and struck gold.

“Winning such a prestigious tournament is a fantastic result for Ross and Scotland - we’re all very proud of their inspirational performances.

“Well done Ross and the rest of the Scotland squad on your success in Barcelona.”

As for the future, Ross revealed, “We are going to be trying to raise enough money to take us to the World Cup qualifiers next year.”

Super-fit Ross is no stranger to fundraising, having recently completed the Men’s 10k Glasgow in aid of the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH). Council colleagues also arranged a bake-sale and helped Ross raise a total of £1,677 for SAMH.