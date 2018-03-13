Frustrated Rob Roy left with no-one to play with

Rob Roy will face yet another Saturday on the sidelines this week - and they don’t even need to check the weather forecast.

The Kirkintilloch side should have been playing in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

But postponements and a fixture quirk have left them without a game, despite facing a massive backlog of matches to cram in between now and the end of the season.

Rabs have been drawn away to either Yoker or Wishaw in the last eight of the Scottish - but their the outstanding fifth round tie was postponed last week and has been rescheduled for this Saturday.

Every other Superleague Premier Division side apart from Rob Roy is either playing in the Scottish Cup or has already allocated been allocated a league match.

And with Central League Cup opponents Kilsyth Rangers and West of Scotland Cup opponents Irvine Vics also down to play league games, Rob Roy have no-one to play.

Boss Stewart Maxwell, who arranged a friendly against Petershill on Monday to keep his players ticking over, admitted: “It’s frustrating but that’s junior football for you.

“It’s just the way it’s transpired that all the other teams have been allocated fixtures. There’s nothing we can do.

“We can’t play at home anyway because Cumbernauld are at home so we’re limited in what we can do.

“We’ll maybe book a park, it depends what the weather’s like, or maybe try and get a game if there’s anybody idle.”