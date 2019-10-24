Glasgow City are champions again after putting 10 past Motherwell

Glasgow City are Scottish ladies' champions for an incredible 13th season in a row.

City secured the Scottish Building Society SWPL title once again with a thumping 10-0 win over Motherwell at Wishaw on Wednesday night.

With four games in the season remaining, City required just one more win to secure the League title and they achieved that in style, thrashing the Lanarkshire side in front of a strong crowd on a damp wintry night.

Despite poor pitch conditions, Scott Booth's side showed why they have been champions for so long with a professional performance, dominating the match from start to finish.

Top scorer Kirsty Howat got her team off the mark after only five minutes, before defender Jenna Clark made it 2-0 on 19 minutes.

Howat then netted again, closely followed by strikes from team mates Megan Foley, Clare Shine, Leanne Ross, Leanne Crichton, Jordan McLintock and a double from Hayley Sinclair.

The win maintained City 100 per cent league record this season - 18 from 18 - and ensures the pressure is off ahead of their League match against second placed Hibernian on Sunday, with City's all important last 16 second leg Champions League tie with Brondby looming next Thursday.

Commenting on the club's achievement, co-founder and Club Manager Laura Montgomery said: "I am so incredibly proud of this team. It is so hard to win any title, but to do it year after year reflects the Champions mentality at this club.

"A huge congratulations to Scott, the staff and all of our amazing players.

"For some it is their first title, for others like our remarkable captain Leanne Ross, it is their 13th title. A feat which I am sure will never be repeated by anyone, anywhere, it is astounding.

"The players work incredibly hard to push themselves to continually improve and push boundaries. I am very proud indeed, of every single one of them."

City will be presented with the League title at their last home game of the season on Sunday, November 17, at Petershill Park.

They also face holders Hibernian in the Scottish Cup Final at Tynecastle on November 24 when a win would secure City's first double since