Glasgow City move eight points clear of title rivals Hibernian

Glasgow City kicked off the second half of their league campaign with a 2-1 win over title rivals Hibernian at Petershill on Sunday.

Two first-half goals by Kirsty Howat gave Scott Booth's side the win which cemented their place at the top of the table as they chase a 13th successive title.

City went into the match five points in the League clear of Hibs in second, and with a strong crowd at Petershil Park had the game in their command at the break, with Howat proving prolific in front of goal.

The City forward expertly netted after only 8 minutes and then doubled her side's advantage on the half hour mark.

A second yellow for Hibs defender Siobhan Hunter midway through the second half didn't help the visitors, but they managed to get a goal back with nine minutes remaining when Jamie Lee Napier broke through on goal to shoot past Lee Alexander.

Howat almost got a hat-trick but struck the cross bar with minutes remaining and in the end, City managed the game out for a very important three points.

Elsewhere Celtic's home win against Rangers moved the Glasgow East End side now into second, creating a mouth watering match when City host Celtic in two weeks time at Petershill Park.

Next Sunday, it is Scottish Cup action, with City away to Edinburgh Caledonia in the second round.