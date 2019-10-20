Glasgow City on brink of 13th title in a row after win at Forfar

Glasgow City are just one victory away from lifting a 13th successive Scottish women's title.

City showed little sign of suffering a potential European hangover with a 5-0 away win over Forfar Farmington at Station Park.

The win maintained their 100 per cent league record this season - and another win in their next game at Motherwell on Wenesday will see them crowned champions again.

Head coach Scott Booth made six changes from the side who defeated Brondby in Denmark midweek in the Champions League last 16 and the fresh legs ensured City remained on track.

Jenna Clark put City ahead in the 23rd minute converting from a corner, before an own goal and strikes from Sam Kerr, Hayley Sinclair and Carly Girasoli made it 17 wins out of 17 for City.

“It was a job well done, said Booth.

“We scored goals, kept a clean sheet and secured all three points. We got game time for players who missed out midweek and at this stage of the season when we are competing in Europe, for the title and Scottish Cup, it is so important to have a talented squad. It is a full squad that is getting us through these important and difficult games, not a team.”

City have four league games remaining, starting with their trip to face Motherwell at Wishaw Sports Centre on Wednesday, plus a Scottish Cup Final against Hibernian and their home Champions League last 16 second against Brondby with City chasing a berth in the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter finals, for only the second time in their history.

That match takes place on Thursday, October 31, and tickets are on sale at www.glasgowcityfc.co.uk