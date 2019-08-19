Glasgow City see off Celtic to stay on course for 13 in a row

Glasgow City maintained their 100 per cent league record this season with a 1-0 win over Celtic at Petershill Park on Sunday.

Clare Shine’s 37th minute left foot strike was the difference between the two sides over the 90 minutes and leaves City eight points clear and with a game in hand as they chase their 13th title in a row.

Two days after City discovered their Champions League fate involves a trip to Moscow to take on FC Chertanovo in three weeks’ time, they made difficult work of their game against Celtic, failing to convert the majority of their possession into clinical chances in the final third.

Head coach Scott Booth said: “It was a tough three points but it is another win in the league and keeps us in a really strong position.

“We know we can play much better than that as a team and we will make sure we do with the big games that are coming,”

City are back in action next Sunday as they take on Dundee City in the Scottish Cup at Petershill Park. Kick off is 2.10pm