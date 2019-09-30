Glasgow City to face Brondby in last 16 of Champions League

Glasgow City have been drawn against Danish side Brondby in the last sixteen of the Champions League.

Scott Booth's side will take on the Danes in the first leg at Petershill on the midweek of October 16/17 with the return in Denmark a fortnight later.

City, who qualified for the last 16 by beating Russian side Chertanovo, were unseeded for the draw but managed to avoid the competition's big guns.

The full draw is:

Glasgow City (Sco) v Brondby (Den)

Barcelona (Esp) v FC Minsk (Blr)

BIIK-Kazygurt (Kaz) v Bayern Munich (Ger)

Lyon (Fra) v Fortuna Hjorring (Den)

Paris St-Germain (Fra) v Breidablik (Isl)

Wolfsburg (Ger) v FC Twente (Ned)

Slavia Prague (Cze) v Arsenal (Eng)

Manchester City (Eng) v Atletico Madrid (Esp)