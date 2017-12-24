Glenafton 4 Rob Roy 0: Three sent off as Rabs crash to defeat

Glenafton Athletic avenged last week's Scottish Cup defeat last week with a convincing win over an ill disciplined Rob Roy team that finished the match with eight players.

The home side took a sixth minute lead when Chris Dallas ran through the Rabs’ defence with ease before rounding keeper Steven McNeil and slotted the ball in to the vacant net.

A minute later the Roy forced a corner kick but Joe Slattery’s kick was well cleared. Shortly after Shaun Fraser’s attempt from a 25-yard free kick sailed over the Glens’ bar.

The home side wasted a chance to increase their lead when Ally Park blazed wide when in a good goal scoring position.

The Rabs tried to retrieve the situation but Johnstone’s header was easily saved by keeper Brian McGarrity and then from a Gary Carroll knock back Slattery’s low drive lacked power to trouble the Glens’ keeper. Kevin Watt also tried to get on the score sheet but he shot was easily saved.

The home side doubled their lead in the 28th minute when a mix up between McNeil and Danny Boyle allowed Park to net easily.

Five minutes later Danny Mackenzie cleared a David Gray corner off the goal line and then just before half time Danny O’Halloran did well to clear a Park cross.

As the players trooped off at half time, Fraser was involved in a fracas at the pavilion entrance and was shown a second yellow card.

Glenafton kept up the pressure in the second half. McNeil saved well from substitute Dale Moore but the visitors were making little impact on the game with their normal passing game letting them down.

In the 68th minute the Glens killed the game off as a contest when Mick McCann’s free kick hit the post and crossed the line before Dallas headed the rebound home to make sure. The linesman confirmed the effort from McCann was the goal.

In the 79th minute McCann scored his second when he sent a well-directed low shot in to the corner of McNeil’s net.

The home side continued to add the pressure and Darren McGill’s free kick from distance sailed over McNeil’s bar before Jamie McKernon tested McNeil from 30 yards.

The Rabs’ keeper then made a fine save from Park as the Glens eased to victory.

Frustration got the better of the visitors and Scott Walker was shown a second yellow card for a foul and shortly after O’Halloran followed him off the park after a wild challenge.

The Roy survived the final two minutes of play with their eight players without losing a further goal and were a very relieved outfit when the final whistle blew.