Harestanes AFC renew sponsorship deal with CALA Homes

CALA Homes (West) has continued its long-term support of Harestanes AFC in Kirkintilloch, by sponsoring their brand new kits for the 2019-20 season.

Hares, who play in the Central Scottish AFL Premier League, will this year sport brand new kits emblazoned with the logo of its long-time supporter and current sponsor.

CALA’s donation covered training kit to be worn twice a week by the team, and when running out each Saturday.

The award-winning homebuilder, which is currently working on a new development Beatrice Meadows on the site of the former Broomhill Hospital, has supported the club for six years, providing strips, bags, tracksuits and run-out tops over the years.

Club president Ian Colston said: “CALA Homes has provided a great deal of support to the club with generous sponsorship over the past six years. We would like to offer our heartfelt thanks to them for their ongoing backing.

“This continued support allows us to continue to play at the highest level of the amateur game, and the guys will wear their new kits with pride running out at Merkland Park – and beyond – throughout the coming season.”

Liana Canavan, sales and marketing director for CALA Homes (West), said: “We’re delighted to announce our continued support of the talented team at Harestanes Amateurs FC.

“The football club is a much-loved community team with great support from the residents of Kirkintilloch, Lenzie and beyond. We know the new kits will go to good use this season and we wish the team the best of luck for all of their upcoming games.”