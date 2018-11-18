Keeper scores to deny Kirkintilloch Rob Roy victory against Troon

An injury-time strike by the Troon goalkeeper Scott Johnstone denied Rob Roy victory at Guy’s Meadow on Saturday, reports Neil Anderson.

It was Rabs’ fourth league draw in a row and they will look upon it as two points dropped after being hit by a 92nd minute sucker punch.

The home side began with an early chance, but Lee Gallacher’s effort lacked power and failed to trouble Johnstone.

Rob Roy keeper John Hutchison was called into action to save from Daniel McKay before, at the other end, Dillon Young’s cross set up Gary Carroll whose effort was deflected over.

But there was a real let off for the Rabs in the 13th minute when Scott Chatham’s cross found Christian Nade free in the box, but he blazed over.

The Roy’s good fortune continued a minute later, when from a Michael Daly clearance, Troon’s Steven McCreadie headed the ball past Johnstone into his own net.

The Seasiders were dangerous on the break and Dean Keenan fired wide when in a good goal scoring position.

Rabs thought they had increased their lead in the 25th minute but Carroll’s header from a Martin McBride cross was ruled offside.

Troon then nearly repeated their own-goal exploits but this time Johnstone managed to palm Keenan’s header over the bar.

On the half hour mark Nade turned well in the box to bring out a great blocking save from Hutchison before blasting the rebound well over the bar.

But most the pressure came from Rob Roy. McBride’s free-kick was blocked for a corner, Jordan Currie-McLean headed wide from a Gallacher cross, a Graeme Ramage volley just cleared the bar and a Carroll header scraped the post.

Just before the break Currie-Mclean’s effort was blocked for a corner and Gallacher’s cross flashed across the Troon goalmouth without finding any takers.

Three minutes into the second half Carroll’s challenge on the Troon defence saw the ball break to Gallacher and his chipped effort over Johnstone drifted wide.

At the other end Ryan Stevenson’s free-kick from distance sailed over the bar and then Daly’s headed clearance kept Troon out.

Gallacher had a snap shot brilliantly parried wide by Johnstone before Rabs had a great chnace to double their from the penalty spot after Carroll was upended.

Carroll took the award himself, only for Johnstone to save the spot kick with his feet.

Troon pushed for an equaliser and two Nade headers were deflected past before a Keenan 25-yard free-kick just cleared the bar.

Hutchison, dealing well with everything thrown at him, then kept out a free kick from McCreadie after Ramage had been penalised.

In the closing minutes the Roy were defending deeply and Nade again missed a golden chance to equalise, heading over the bar when in front of goal.

But in the second minute of added time, with Troon throwing everyone up front, they were awarded a free-kick. Johnstone took it and it hit Keenan’s foot, deceived Hutchison and landed in the net for a dramatic leveller.

