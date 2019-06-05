Kirkintilloch Rob Roy and Beith share spoils in final rehearsal

Kirkintilloch Rob Roy and Beith shared the spoils with a 1-1 draw on Saturday, ahead of this week’s West of Scotland Cup final showdown.

The final Premiership match of the season was rearranged for Saturday after a Thursday night downpour made Guy’s Meadow unplayable.

With Saturday’s final in mind both sides gave their squads playing time to keep the players fit and fresh, in a game that was at times like a friendly.

The first chance of the match fell to Beith after five minutes, when from a Joe Bradley corner, Darren Christie’s low shot was pushed wide by Rabs’ keeper John Hutchison at his right hand post.

Two minutes later Rob Roy suffered an injury blow when Alex Cassells sustained an ankle problem and was replaced by Michael Daly.

Joe Slattery then saw his free-kick from 30 yards sail over the bar before Lee Gallacher then lofted his shot high of the goal.

In the 20th minute Beith’s keeper David Miller did well to punch clear Gallacher’s corner kick and then Dillon Young came close from distance as the Roy piled on the pressure.

Beith replied with Nicky Docherty unable to guide his header goalwards.

Following a period of scrappy play, Beith took the lead when from a long, bouncing clearance, Michael Morris tangled with Paul Frize in the box and referee Birch awarded a penalty kick.

Morris picked up a yellow card before Beith’s top scorer Conner McGlinchey netted from the spot.

Five minutes before the break, from Gallacher’s deep cross, Willie Sawyers’ header flashed past Miller’s post and Beith went into the interval still one ahead.

Minutes in to the second half the Ayrshire side spurned a chance to increase their lead when Docherty broke in to the Rabs’ box but fired directly at Hutchison.

At the other end, in the 55th minute, Young was fouled 25 yards from goal and from Gallacher’s free kick, Miller dived to push the ball away to safety.

On the hour mark, Docherty’s effort was well blocked by Hutchison, and then the same player’s effort one minute later was again saved by the Rabs’ keeper.

Following a period of Beith pressure, when they looked the more likely to add to their tally, Rob Roy equalised with ten minutes remaining.

Clever outfield play by substitute Sam Mackenzie played the ball through to the well-placed Scott Forrester to stroke a low shot into the corner of the net and score his first goal for the club.

The remaining minutes were played out in an end of season atmosphere with sides seemingly content to collect a point each.

The draw saw Rob Roy climb a couple of positions in the Premiership table to finish in 11th spot.

Rob Roy: Hutchison, Walker (Mackenzie), Young, Morris, Forrester, Tuohy, Gallacher, Slattery, Sawyers, Cassells (Daly), Vezza (Mackie).