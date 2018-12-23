Kirkintilloch Rob Roy and Largs Thistle serve up Christmas treat

Rob Roy extended their unbeaten league run to seven matches in a 2-2 draw with Largs Thistle at Guy's Meadow.

An entertaining game saw both sides play attractive football and serve up a Christmas treat for the fans.

The match was preceded with a presentation to William Sawyers and Gavin Mackie in recognition of their games played milestones of 150 and 100 respectively and then a minute’s silence in memory of Gerry Marley, the local football legend.

It took the Rabs only 30 seconds to take the lead when Graeme Ramage hammered a 35 yard rocket shot past the static Danny Farrell in the Largs goal.

But the visitors hit back quickly and levelled in the eighth minute. A cross from Ben Black found Mark Millar and he pounced to send a high shot beyond the Roy’s newly signed keeper William Muir.

Ramage was unlucky to see his 25-yard drive pushed wide by Farrell after a Kevin Finlayson lay off as Rob Roy pressed to restore their lead.

Joe Slattery then produced a great mazy run but it was the visitors who ended up scoring again in the 25th minute.

Rabs’ Muir was penalised for bringing down Graham Muir in the box and Scott Adam made no mistake from the penalty spot.

However just five minutes later the Roy were level again. Ramage’s free kick was pushed wide by Farrell and from the resulting corner Martin McBride rose to head home Gavin Mackie’s cross.

Lee Gallacher then tested Farrell from distance then at the other end Stuart Faulds hit the base of the Rabs upright.

However both teams had to settle for going in at half-time on level terms after a pulsating 45 minutes.

Rob Roy began the second half brightly with Gallacher’s run in to the Largs’ goalmouth blocked by Creag Little and then Mackie’s 20-yard effort soared over the bar.

Thistle came close in the 55th minute when Nicky Jamieson headed a Millar corner wide from a few yards out.

As play ran from end to end in a thoroughly exciting encounter, Black fired over the bar then Jamieson blocked Gallacher’s powerful shot.

Rabs should have taken the lead in the 73rd minute when Michael Daly headed down to substitute Gary Carroll but he fired wide.

With both sides looking for the winner Farrell did well to punch a Mackie corner over the bar, then keeper Muir came to the Roy’s rescue with two minutes remaining when he brilliantly tipped over the bar Jamieson’s point blank effort.

Both Little and Jamieson wasted stoppage time chances for Largs but a point each was a fair result in a hard fought contest.

