Kirkintilloch Rob Roy are out to end run of draws at Cumnock

Kirkintilloch Rob Roy head for Cumnock on Saturday looking to stretch their unbeaten run - but not with yet another draw.

Manager Stewart Maxwell has seen his side's last four league matches end all square - the latest last week when a stoppage time equaliser by keeper Scott Johnstone earned visitors Troon a 1-1 draw.

The Kirkintilloch side currently sit just above the relegation zone - but the eight points shipped in those past four matches would have pushed them up to joint third in the table.

Rabs' last league win came against Cumnock - a 4-3 success at Guy's Meadow in October - and Maxwell expects another tough game on Saturday. But it's one he believes his side can win.

He said: "Not a lot of people go down to Cumnock and win.

“They’re on the back of a good result, winning away to Kilwinning, and are very tough to beat on their own surface.

“They’re a good attacking team and served up a good game at Guy’s Meadow. The two teams like to try and play and score goals and I expect that again down there.

“But if we can win the three points puts us right up the table, if not we’re still hovering just above that relegation area.

"We’ve just got to try and convert these draws into wins.”

