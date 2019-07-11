Kirkintilloch Rob Roy back after summer of ins and outs

Rob Roy’s players reported back to start pre-season training this week, just four weeks after the West of Scotland cup final with Beith.

Boss Stewart Maxwell had been hoping for a relatively quiet summer in terms of player movement, keeping changes to a minimum.

It hasn’t worked out that way though, with a significant number of departures and new arrivals.

Among those who have left are experienced trio Willie Sawyers, Lee Gallacher and Gavin Mackie, who have gone to Kilsyth Rangers, Glenafton and Rutherglen Glencairn respectively.

Also gone are Cameron Clark, Joe Slattery, Craig Gordon, Alberto Vezza, Connor Hughes and Graeme Ramage.

In have come experienced midfielder David Gray, a double winner with Glenafton two seasons ago, along with goalkeeper Matthew Kerr (Edusport), defender/midfielder Jack McMahon (East Kilbride), midfielder/forward Jamie Watson (Albion Rovers), defender Nathan Durham (Morton), left wing-back Sam Biggart (Carluke Rovers, ex-Clyde), left-back Cameron Hayes (Stirling Albion), winger Bradley Rodden (Stirling Albion) and defender Matthew Young (Dumbarton).

Maxwell admitted: “We said we didn’t want to make too many changes but probably in the cold light of day we probably needed a few.

“A few players had probably hit their peak with Rob Roy, so it was probably time for them to move on and for us to freshen it up.

“During the course of the season a lot of them maybe didn’t perform to their levels as well, It was maybe masked by a decent end to the season.”

Rob Roy play their first pre-season friendly at Blantyre Vics on Saturday. Kick-off at the KG Stadium is 2pm.