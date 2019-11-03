Kirkintilloch Rob Roy beaten again at Largs Thistle

Penalty kicks proved decisive as Kirkintilloch Rob Roy slumped to another league defeat at Largs on Saturday, reports Neil Anderson.

Rob Roy missed from the spot in the first half - and paid the price as Largs made the vital breakthrough from a similar opportunity in the second.

The game started with a minute’s silence in memory of Rob Roy stalwart Davie Smith who had died earlier in the week.

The visitors started on the attack and a Michael Tuohy free-kick just cleared the bar.

Gary Carroll had an effort on target before the game settled into a midfield battle, although Largs came close when a Stuart Faulds drive from the edge of the box went just wide.

Then, in the 20th minute, Rob Roy who were given a great chance to open the scoring when Tuohy was brought down in the box by Craig Forbes. But Carroll’s effort from the spot went high and wide, much to the anguish of the travelling support.

Tuohy then set up Alex Cassells who brought out a good save from Jamie McGowan before, at the other end, Paul Harkins blasted the ball over the bar after Martin McBride had lost possession in midfield.

As the game flowed from end to end David Green’s effort from 20 yards went wide before Scott Walker made a great clearing header from Thistle’s break down the right.

Tuohy and Carroll combined well to set up McBride whose shot was well held by McGowan before Ben Black broke through and a brilliant block by John Hutchison prevented a certain Largs goal.

Hutchison then made sure the teams went into the break goalless with a tremendous save low down to push Faulds’s effort wide for a corner.

Both sides continued to create chances after the break. Green shot wide from Tuohy’s cross and then at the other end Harkins blasted the ball high over the Rob Roy bar.

McBride went close with an effort from 20 yards, but it was the home side who made the breakthrough just after the hour.

A long ball caused confusion between Scott Forrester and Danny O’Halloran and the onrushing Forbes was brought down in the box. This time the penalty was converted, by Scott Adam who shot low to Hutchison’s right and in off the post.

Rob Roy responded and Forrester headed over from a McBride cross before McGowan did well to tip McBride’s curling shot onto the bar and over.

The game’s third penalty arrived in the 73rd minute when O’Halloran fouled Adam, but this time Hutchison dived to his right to save Adam’s effort and keep the Rabs in the game.

But it was a short-lived reprieve. Three minutes later another long ball to Adam caused confusion between Forrester and O’Halloran and the ball broke to substitute Willie Sewell who had a simple task of rolling it home.

Despite late Rob Roy pressure there was no further scoring and Largs held out to take all three points.

Sponsor Matthew Brownisky presented the Supporters’ Man of the Match Trophy, kindly donated by Roddy the Dog Walker, to David Green.