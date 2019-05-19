Kirkintilloch Rob Roy beaten by late Auchinleck Talbot winner

Ruthless Premiership champions Auchinleck Talbot grabbed all three points in a closely fought and entertaining encounter with Rob Roy on Saturday.

A stoppage time stunner gave the visitors the win which avenged their recent West of Scotland Cup loss to the Kirkintilloch side.

It also maintained their 100 per cent away league record this season.

Rabs were first on the attack and Graeme Ramage fired an effort from 20 yards over the bar.

However the Ayrshire side looked dangerous on the break with a corner from Mark Shankland falling to Jack McDowall who sent the ball over the bar from six yards.

The visitors took the lead on 27 minutes later when McDowall beat Jordan Currie-McLean to a cross and headed the ball across goal to a free Keir Samson, who fired home from point blank range.

The Roy were matching their opponents but had a let-off in the 35th minute as Stephen Wilson’s effort was deflected for a corner via the crossbar.

Minutes before the break Rabs’ Connor Hughes’s header from an accurate Gavin Mackie cross was blocked.

Auchinleck pressed forward from the start of the second half but the Rabs defence remained defiant, with Scott Forrester, Dillon Young and Cameron Clark outstanding.

At the other end Lee Gallacher’s free kick across the penalty box was sent wide by Gary Carroll with a header from five yards.

Mackie sent a long-range effort over the bar as the Roy pressed for an equaliser.

And their efforts paid off in the closing minutes.

Substitute Willie Sawyers laid the ball off to Carroll who did very well to turn the ball into the net from a tight angle at the back post.

But deep into stoppage time Talbot snatched the winner.

Keeper Craig Gordon made an outstanding save diving to his right to push the ball away but substitute Graham Wilson was on hand to slam the ball into the net.

The drama continued as the Roy were then denied a penalty when Carroll was downed in the Talbot penalty box when turning in on goal, but referee MacDermid booked the striker for diving, much to the disgust of the home support.